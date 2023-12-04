North East police car slogans take aim at the force in pay dispute

North East police vehicles have been plastered with slogans taking aim at the force amid an ongoing pay dispute.
Police cars, including in the Wodonga and Wangaratta regions, have had messages written on them calling for fair pay.
One slogan on a Wangaratta divisional van takes aim at the Victoria Police "made for more" recruitment campaign, stating "made for more, paid for less".
Police have also flagged highlighting speed camera sites in a bid to hit at fine revenue.
The action started on Sunday, December 3.
"Our members don't want to take industrial action, they want a fair deal on pay and conditions," The Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said.
"From Sunday at 7am, industrial action is on.
"Our members will write slogans on their vehicles telling the community what they think of the government's unwillingness to address their concerns and they'll alert motorists to speed camera locations in order to hit the government's bottom line, because the government's inability to strike a fair deal is hitting my members' bottom line."
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said services wouldn't be impacted.
"Victoria Police continues to negotiate in good faith with The Police Association Victoria," the spokeswoman said.
"We have made significant progress and are confident of reaching an agreement that recognises the challenges of policing and is fair for police, protective services officers and the Victorian community.
"The community can be assured frontline policing services will continue to be provided when industrial action commences on Sunday 3 December."
