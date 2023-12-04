The Border Mail
Man striding into shopping centre knocked much older woman to the footpath

By Albury Court
December 5 2023 - 7:00am
The incident took place outside West End Plaza, Albury. File picture
The incident took place outside West End Plaza, Albury. File picture

A woman in her mid-70s shopping in central Albury got barged into the footpath by a man belligerently passing by, a court has heard.

