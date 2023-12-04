Bulldogs miss out on recruiting priority because of the 'travel factor'

Wodonga has missed out on landing the prized signature of Kayne Turner after he was recently delisted by North Melbourne.
Turner had emerged as a recruiting priority for the Bulldogs after playing seven matches at the kennel in 2013 as a teenager before being taken by the Kangaroos in the rookie draft the following year.
Balwyn announced last week that it had signed Turner who played 130-matches at Arden Street over a decade after making his senior debut in 2014.
Former Adelaide coach Brenton Sanderson is at the helm of the Eastern Football League club.
Turner, 27, played 12-matches for the Kangaroos this season.
Wodonga football manager Darren Mathey revealed that Turner wanted to remain living in Melbourne and wasn't keen on the idea of travelling to play for the Bulldogs.
"Kayne was obviously on our recruiting radar and would have been a huge signing for the club and the competition if he decided to return home," Mathey said.
"But unfortunately Kayne said that travelling home to play didn't appeal to him at this stage.
"So that was his main reason for committing to Balwyn.
"I personally didn't have a lot to do with the negotiations with Kayne and Jarrod (Twitt) spoke to him the most.
"From all reports Kayne made it pretty clear early on in discussion that he wanted to remain in Melbourne and was reluctant to travel, so they didn't advance much further."
Ziebell was recently appointed as an assistant coach at Richmond under Adem Yze.
The 32-year-old made his senior debut for Wodonga as a 15-year-old under coach Jarrod Twitt in 2006 to become the youngest Bulldog to do so in club history.
Ironically if Ziebell was to play for the Bulldogs next season, he would be reunited with Twitt who was recently appointed co-coach after previously leading the club from 2006 until the end of 2010.
Mathey said the chances of Ziebell returning to Wodonga were 'unlikely'.
"Jack is assistant coach of Richmond so the chances of him playing at all next year are unlikely," he said.
Despite missing out on Turner and Ziebell unlikely to play, the Bulldogs have landed one of the biggest signings of the off-season so far in Jack O'Sullivan.
The Goulburn Valley gun joins the Bulldogs as co-coach and is a two-time is a two-time Morrison medallist.
