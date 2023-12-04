Wodonga trainer set to have two-pronged attack at Corowa meeting

Wodonga trainer Heath Maclean is set to saddle-up his first runner in more than two months at Corowa on Tuesday.
The Maclean stable will have a two-pronged attack on the Corowa meeting with Testing The Cugat and Star Of Mattner who are both resuming.
Maclean said his absence from the race track had been by design as he had recently spent most of his time educating some younger horses coming through the stable.
"We decided to spell most of our runners after The Big Shamrock won at Corowa back in mid-September," Maclean said.
"Impatient Miss also ran third that day but after that we tipped those two horses out and brought all our young horses into the stable.
"We have got some better bred young horses in the stable that we haven't had in the past.
"So I had eight horses in work there for a while and it was mainly about educating the younger horses but they have gone back out to the paddock again now."
Maclean was looking forward to the return of Testing The Cugat who will resume from a 37-week break in the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (1400m) with John Kissick booked to ride.
Testing The Cugat had eight starts last preparation for four minor placings but is still searching for his first career win.
"I've opted for a 1400m race first-up and I thought the horse was quite solid last preparation without winning," Maclean said.
"I think the horse now knows what his job is all about and we have dropped him back to 1400m and I think he looks hard to beat.
"Danny Beasley is on the favourite Indira for Leon and Tony Corstens and will be hard to beat.
"It has got quite good form for a maiden but these types of horses that come back to these types of races are travelling to Corowa because they are not good enough to win elsewhere.
"I think my horse is the equal of anything else in the race and if he performs up to expectations will be very hard to beat."
Testing The Cugat looks the likely leader in the race while Indira will need her fair share of luck after drawing barrier 13 in the field comprising 13 runners.
"My horse makes his own luck and I'd imagine will be shooting for an all-the-way win," Maclean said.
"He likes to lead and that's where he seems to race best."
Maclean revealed he recently made the trek to Corowa with Testing The Cugat and Star Of Mattner who is set to contest the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1200m).
"I took both my horses for a track gallop not long ago," he said.
"I've got a real smart horseman working for me now in Lenny Andrews.
"He is an ex-jockey from South Australia and he has relocated here and is riding my horses in track work and doing a lot of other work around the stable.
"So Lenny rode them both at Corowa and feels both gallopers handled the track well.
"Lenny has been a huge asset for the stable since his arrival and is going to be integral to the stable's success going forward."
Similar to Testing The Cugat, Star Of Mattner resumes from a spell of 32-weeks.
"Star Of Mattner will look for cover and has finally learnt to settle in his races which has taken a while because he is a seven-year-old," Maclean said.
"He is a horse that has had his fair share of issues leading into his last preparation but came good and was able to win a couple of races.
"Now that he has learnt to settle, hopefully he can run a strong mile later on this preparation.
"If he shows the same turn of foot that he does over the sprint trips, he is going to be hard to beat once he gets to a mile."
