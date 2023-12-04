Police investigate if bus driver failed to give way to woman, toddler, on bike

Police are investigating whether a bus failed to give way before a crash involving a woman and a two-year-old toddler.
Emergency workers remain at the scene of Monday morning's crash in Wodonga.
A female cyclist suffered life threatening injuries in the crash at the intersection of Brockley Street and Melrose Drive.
It's understood the rider, with a toddler in a bike seat, had been travelling on Melrose Drive.
A bus travelling on Brockley Street, into a roundabout, collided with the pair.
Police are investigating if the bus driver failed to give way and the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The woman was taken to hospital and was later flown to a Melbourne hospital.
The two-year-old child was hospitalised but didn't have any injuries and has been released.
The crash site will be closed between 5.30pm and 8pm on Monday, December 4, while detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit examine the scene.
Traffic is being diverted.
"Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision with assistance from the Major Collision Investigation Unit," a police spokesman said.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
