New Border partnership providing the know-how on high density living

A new Border firm aims to address a lack of knowledge in the community about living in properties with shared areas.
QT Strata, headed by Albury's Jayden Quinlivan and Maddison Thies, aims to provide more education around strata and owners corporation living, which focuses on the operation and control of a property that is jointly owned and features multiple lots, common areas and facilities.
The pair have taken over the Albury-Wodonga Real Estate's strata portfolio and opened an office on Englehardt Street.
"You can only go out so far when you're developing property, so high density living is going to become more and more common," Mr Quinlivan said.
"We specialise in body corporate management on both sides of the border. We manage strata schemes in NSW and owners corporations in Victoria, and we also specialise in company title management."
Mr Quinlivan said it was important that those who bought into a strata scheme or owners corporation knew exactly what it entailed and why it was in place.
QT Strata provides oversight of administrative duties, financial and assistance with insurance management, contractor, and common property maintenance, as well as advice and guidance.
"There are lots of pros with high-density living. Forming part of a strata scheme or owners corporation means you get a say and a vote on what happens with the common property, who maintains everything, how it's budgeted for and reassurance that the property will be consistently maintained now and in the future."
Ms Thies said while high density living was more common in metropolitan settings, the demand continued to increase for it on the Border.
"For some people, it may be one of the biggest assets they buy and there's just that absence of education and support for them with their investment and lack of knowledge in the community," she said.
"There's plenty of developments being proposed locally and people are going to buy into those, but they may be unaware of what is involved.
"Everyone wants that city living now and all our local developers are trying to provide that. People particularly want to live in central Albury.
"We want to make a difference in the community and be able to support our owners with strata or complex living.
"There's not a lot of education around it and it's about working with our local agents, conveyancers, the clients and providing more of a customer service face to it, rather than a black and white legal obligation that they have when they buy into strata living."
Mr Quinlivan said QT Strata hoped to run events in 2024 to link strata managers, real estate agents and conveyancers to ensure everyone has a broader knowledge of strata living.
"It's the way of the future, high density living is only becoming more and more common, and especially our developers around here, they're building bigger type developments," he said.
"I think it'll be very informative for them as well and more collaborative. I feel like there's a bit of a division because people don't understand the way strata schemes and owners corporations work."
Mr Quinlivan and Ms Thies have more than 15 years combined experience in the strata management industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.