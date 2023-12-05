The Border Mail
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
New Border partnership providing the know-how on high density living

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 5 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:45pm
Jayden Quinlivan and Maddison Thies have recently launched body corporate management firm QT Strata in central Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser
A new Border firm aims to address a lack of knowledge in the community about living in properties with shared areas.

