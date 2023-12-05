'First rest day': Retiree walks through Riverina on journey from MCG to SCG

Prabodh Malhotra is on a journey to give back by walking from the Melbourne Cricket Ground to the Sydney Cricket Ground in support of the McGrath Foundation.
The 72-year-old retired academic has embarked on the more than 1300-kilometre on-foot journey through regional Victoria and NSW to raise money to fund specialist breast cancer nurses.
"It's been excellent, challenging yes, I've got blisters on my toes, I've lost one toe nail, I've had five blisters, I've checked into medical centres and all the doctors in all the locations I've come to," Dr Malhotra, who walked through Deniliquin, Urana and Lockhart before arriving in Wagga on Friday, December 1, said.
"They've all said to me you need to rest and I said 'I don't rest', yesterday (Saturday) was my first rest day."
Dr Malhotra moved to Australia from Austria in 1980 and first worked for Victorian Railways in Melbourne.
He found cricket was his way of connecting with members from the wider community.
Dr Malhotra was the team manager for the then Victorian Railways cricket team, where he played in the competition against other states.
His love for cricket led him to his walk raising funds for the McGrath Foundation, where he said people from all walks of life told their stories of breast cancer.
Dr Malhotra recalled one poignant moment when one woman from a local council granted him a permit to walk and shared her story of breast cancer.
"This woman says 'by the way, I am a breast cancer survivor'. She had breast cancer six years ago and says clearly that if it wasn't for McGrath Foundation, she's not sure if she would be sitting here," he said.
Dr Malhotra has been joined on the walk by his son, Shekhar Malhotra, who is driving a van alongside him.
The walk has delivered some unforgettable memories, including seeing brown snakes in the bush when walking and also kangaroos.
"There was a night we were camping in the forest where two kangaroos came, then another 10 came, another 15 came, another 50 came - there was a huge crowd," he said.
"And the big king kangaroo, he was big as a cow, he was staring at you (like) 'what the hell are you doing in my territory?'."
Despite the challenge, Dr Malhotra pushes on with the belief that before he dies he wants to make the world better than when he came into it.
The journey from the MCG to the SCG is expected to take 66 days.
At the weekend Dr Malhotra was tracking a day ahead of schedule.
He plans to arrive at the SCG in time for day one of the Pink Test on Wednesday, January 3.
Dr Malhotra is doing the Melbourne to Sydney walk for the second year running - this time taking a different route - and hopes to raise $100,000.
McGrath Foundation ambassador and director Tracy Bevan said his incredible journey was "not only a gesture of solidarity but also a powerful call to action to support those affected by breast cancer".
"Generous support from an everyday Australian like Prabodh is always special, but the fact he's chosen to do something so extraordinary is truly incredible," Ms Bevan said.
"Prabodh's fundraising generosity will help us get closer to our goal of ensuring no one misses out on the care of a breast care nurse and we couldn't be more grateful."
The McGrath Foundation has a goal of 250 breast care nurses by 2025.
Anyone wanting to donate can do so at fundraise.mcgrathfoundation.com.au/fundraisers/prabodhmalhotra/walk-from-mcg-to-scg
For the latest update on Dr Malhotra's journey, visit prabodhmalhotra.com
