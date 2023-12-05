Court concern at spike in drink-driving as three men hit with bans

A magistrate has expressed concerns at an increase in people drink-driving.
Mathew Kiely is one of multiple people to face court in the North East this week after being caught behind the wheel while over the limit.
Kiely drove into a testing site at Wangaratta on August 18.
A test about 8pm returned a reading of 0.140, which Kiely said left him "very surprised".
He has a similar prior on his record from 2014, and told magistrate Ian Watkins he should have learnt his lesson after that incident.
Mr Watkins said a recent newspaper article noted there had been a spike in drink-driving, at a time when it seemed the message was getting through.
"Police are finding a lot more people are being detected at RBT stations," he told the Wangaratta court.
"I don't know what the solution is, but certainly it's going to involve you walking for the next 28 months."
Kiely was fined $900 plus costs, he must complete a driving course, and must have an interlock fitted after being relicensed.
"So it's going to be a very expensive exercise for you," Mr Watkins said.
Kiely's partner was in court and said the licence loss, which started on the day he was caught, was impacting his family.
Kiely faced court on Monday, December 4, with two people banned from driving in Wodonga court on Tuesday.
Probationary driver Dylan Franciscus Van Klaveren was already banned from the roads for drink-driving when he was again caught on Anzac Parade on May 27.
He returned a reading of 0.031 about 5.45pm.
"You haven't got a very good track record, have you?" magistrate Peter Dunn asked.
Van Klaveren said he'd made "a few s---ty decisions when I was younger".
"I was completely unaware I'd lost my licence, I don't even recall what it was for previously," he said.
Mr Dunn told the 20-year-old he'd been previously banned for drink-driving for 10 months.
The carpentry apprentice said a further licence loss would make his job very difficult.
On top of that, he said he'd recently "chopped half me thumb off at work with a drop saw".
Van Klaveren was fined $1200 and banned from driving for 12 months.
Defence force member Zac William Farrell also lost his licence for 17 months.
He was also caught on Anzac Parade, on June 12.
He returned a reading of 0.174 at 12.48am.
"You should have just put your brain into gear and left your car wherever it was," Mr Dunn said.
"There's taxis and all sorts of things.
"You could have gone and got it the next day."
Farrell, an apprentice electrician with the army, was told driving was like electrical work in that it needed to be thought through.
"You've got to think about things ... you've got to plan when you're going to do things," Mr Dunn said.
Farrell was fined $1700.
