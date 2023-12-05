Workshop that's woven with the spirit of Christmas at Jindera museum

The smell of fresh eucalypts, gum nuts, greenery and flowers will be woven with the spirit of Christmas during a workshop at the Jindera museum this month.
If you fancy making your own native door wreath or a stunning centrepiece for the table this festive season, book in to a Christmas wreath-making workshop with Alison Viedt on Sunday, December 17.
The museum has been running wreath-making workshops since 2019, and once again places are filling fast for the three sessions, according to Jindera Pioneer Museum committee treasurer Kathy Anderson.
Ms Anderson said the workshops were very popular - with young girls in particular - and it was surprising the number of people who want to learn how to make wreaths from scratch.
"All the decorations at the museum are hand-made - it's an extension of that," she explained.
The 1.5-hour sessions (at 9.30am, 11am and 1pm) will include materials to make a native wreath including wire, coat hangers, fresh flowers, "lots of gumnuts" and top tips for weaving together a stunning decoration.
One of the advantages of using natives is when they dry, the effect is still really lovely, according to Ms Anderson.
"This could make a fun end-of-year get-together," she added.
The museum committee is also ramping up its fundraising efforts for a new building project that will help the complex expand and "make some new history for the township of Jindera".
The new building will nestle between the present Wagner's Store and what was the Wagner's second residence, known as the Cottage Craft block.
The museum committee is hoping residents will consider "a Christmas gift that will have a lasting impact on the gift recipient as well as this town and community", says president Margie Wehner.
People can choose from buying a paver ($50), under-cover furniture including chairs ($75 each) and tables ($250 each) or a hand-crafted metal screen to provide weather protection ($600) - with your name inscribed on pavers and recognition plaques added for other items.
A family's name can even be inscribed on the museum's Heritage Honour Board for a donation of $5000.
In addition there are gift certificates for museum entry, yearly passes and tearoom vouchers and event attendance vouchers if anyone is looking for further festive ideas.
"You will be presented with a gift certificate, delivered in a specially designed Jindera Museum Christmas card, celebrating the gift and the contribution to Jindera's history making," Ms Wehner said.
