Slice of history up for grabs as shop with Ned Kelly links hits market

A North East store used by outlaw Ned Kelly as he was chased by police is on the market for the first time in 35 years.
Known as the Bootmaker's Shop, the Benalla property on Arundel Street played a prominent role in 1877 as Kelly was charged with riding his horse on a footpath and kept in a cell behind the courthouse.
He escaped while being escorted by police to the courthouse and fled to the Bootmaker's Shop across the road where a violent struggle followed and he was eventually subdued.
The property, considered one of Benalla's oldest wooden buildings, was purchased at auction in 1988 in a serious state of disrepair.
Its new owners restored it with a focus to maintain the historic character, including windows made to replicate the style of the originals.
The shop is split into two large rooms, one with a fireplace, while a bathroom is at the rear of the other room for customers and a storage area sits adjacent to the building.
A separate unit sits behind the shop with its own entrance from Arundel Street.
It consists of two bedrooms, a lounge and kitchen area, separate bathroom and laundry.
A large garage and carport at the rear of the block is accessible from a separate entrance on Thomas Street.
Selling agent Shayne McKean, of Ray White Benalla, said it was a very unique property.
"It's something that I haven't seen in my time and hopefully it engages the market a bit," he said.
"It was last on the market in 1988. It was due for demolition and the current owners fought to have it preserved and restored.
"There's plaques and some items from the original bootmaker inside the shop.
"Obviously, there's a fair bit of emotion tied up in it for them, but the timing is right for a new owner to come in.
"We presume that there'll be a lot of Ned Kelly enthusiasts that will want to come and have a look through it and maybe try and purchase it.
"We'd be expecting a good response from it, given the historical significance of the building."
The shop was most recently operated as a cafe and Mr McKean said there was strong potential for future commercial ventures.
"They were going to have it set up for Ned Kelly tours around the area, culminating in luncheons and trading on the weekend, so there's certainly the option for someone to come in and restart that," he said.
Mr McKean said the property will be offered through an expressions of interest campaign starting on December 11, which is expected to run through to January 26.
