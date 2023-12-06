Be like Cheese and buy a bauble to help kids in need this Christmas

CHEESE the cockatiel is helping put the care factor into Christmas this year.
The Petstock Wodonga bird wants people to buy a bauble or round up their purchases to support the Petstock Foundation's Christmas Project to support children in need.
With a goal to raise $800,000 for children experiencing hardship, home instability, serious illness or disability, the national project aims to empower children through the unconditional love and magic of pets and therapy animals.
From October 31 to December 24, money raised through the project will be donated to children-focused charity partners.
The campaign benefits charity partners who provide services that allow children in need to gain freedom and independence through school support, equine assistance and therapy animals.
They include Make-A-Wish Australia (nationally), MacKillop Family Services (Victoria), Cowboys 4 Kids (NSW), Very Special Kids (Victoria), Smart Pups (Queensland), HorsePower Australia (Western Australia) and Riding for the Disabled Association (South Australian and Tasmania).
Petstock Wodonga owner Shane Evans said the Petstock Foundation had been making a real difference for more than a decade.
He said 100 per cent of people's donations, their option to round up sales and bauble purchases would go to the campaign.
"It helps with therapy animals; some kids can't function without them," he said.
Petstock Foundation strategic manager Jessica Curtis said the Petstock Foundation's Christmas Project was empowering children through the unconditional love and magic of pets and animals.
"Thousands of children each year experience hardship, home instability, serious illness or disability through no fault of their own," she said.
"It's heartbreaking to think many children around the country will be too unwell, or families not in a position financially to create the wonderful childhood Christmas magic that many of us have fond memories of.
"At the Petstock Foundation, we believe the strong bond and unconditional love many children feel for their pets and animals is truly special to observe, and is proof of the positive impact animals can have on the lives of children, particularly those facing challenges."
In Victoria, the Petstock Foundation has partnered with Very Special Kids and MacKillop Family Services, two charities that are passionate about caring for children in various stages of life and providing support for families.
Very Special Kids will use its share of funds raised to provide allied health services, including their therapy dog program, to children staying at their hospice, Very Special Kids House.
The Petstock Foundation is urging Australians to donate by buying a Christmas bauble in store, by rounding up purchases or donating online.
