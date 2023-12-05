North East council suspended after dysfunction reported to minister

A second North East council has lost democratic leadership, with the Victorian government appointing an administrator to Strathbogie Shire.
Local Government Minister Melissa Horne on Tuesday, December 5, announced councillors had been suspended until the next scheduled election in October 2024.
The action against Strathbogie Council, which covers Euroa and Violet Town, follows two monitors being assigned to oversee the shire's operation over recent years.
The initial one was Janet Dore, who later did the same job at Wodonga Council, and she was followed by Peter Stephenson who is now the interim administrator for Strathbogie Shire.
Mr Stephenson had delivered a report to Ms Horne that stated the "council does not have the ability to address the issues raised in this report and to function effectively without further ministerial intervention".
Matters of concern included councillors not understanding their roles, failing to prepare adequately for meetings and showing a lack of respect for staff and the chief executive.
Ms Horne described Mr Stephenson's installation as a "circuit-breaker", saying "Strathbogie residents deserve a council that serves their needs".
A former mayor of Darebin Council in Melbourne, Mr Stephenson told The Euroa Gazette his first priority would be "to be fully briefed and understand the top priorities that exist right now".
Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland supported the government's ruling, saying it was a "step in the right direction" and would give certainty to residents who had been "kept in the dark for too long".
