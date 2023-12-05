The Border Mail
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Driver to face court after being nabbed 50kmh over limit in North East

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 5 2023 - 3:01pm
Police impounded a red Hyundai Getz for 30 days after the driver was clocked at 160kmh on the Hume Freeway at Benalla on Monday, December 4. Picture by Victoria Police
A man caught driving 50kmh over the speed limit on the Hume Freeway at Benalla this week will face court.

