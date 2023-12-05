Driver to face court after being nabbed 50kmh over limit in North East

A man caught driving 50kmh over the speed limit on the Hume Freeway at Benalla this week will face court.
Benalla Highway Patrol clocked a red Hyundai Getz travelling at 160kmh on the freeway at Benalla about 7pm on Monday, December 4.
Leading Senior Constable Damian Melnyk said the 20-year-old male lost his vehicle on the spot and confirmed it would be off the road for a minimum of 30 days.
"The vehicle was impounded at a cost of $1625 and the 20-year-old male driver will be summonsed to appear at court for exceeding the speed limit," he said.
Leading Senior Constable Melnyk urged motorists to take extra care on the road around sunrise and sunset, as wildlife is often on the move and visibility can be impaired.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.