Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Mayor meets NSW Health Minister, raises hospital works

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 5 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
Albury mayor Kylie King with NSW Health Minister Ryan Park in Parliament House where they had an impromptu meeting. Picture supplied.
Albury mayor Kylie King has met NSW Health Minister Ryan Park and flagged the need for more detail to be provided about the city's hospital redevelopment.

