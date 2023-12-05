Mayor meets NSW Health Minister, raises hospital works

Albury mayor Kylie King has met NSW Health Minister Ryan Park and flagged the need for more detail to be provided about the city's hospital redevelopment.
The pair had an unscheduled five-minute discussion at Parliament House in Sydney last week with Cr King in the building as part of duties with the board of Regional Cities NSW.
Cr King said she had not met Mr Park previously and was keen to ensure he was aware of Albury's needs and the matter was on his radar.
The chat followed Albury Council writing a letter to Mr Park in November, seeking a formal meeting and highlighting concerns with the $558 million planned redevelopment of the Borella Road hospital.
"We noted the recent master plan release highlighted the site capacity of the Albury campus to accommodate proposed and future development but lacked specific project detail," Cr King said.
"We conveyed that our community seeks urgent clarity around the hospital scope, alignment with and release of the clinical services plan.
"This would greatly assist council and community confidence in the planned development.
"We continued to seek assurances from Albury Wodonga Health, the NSW and Victorian governments that the development will meet the current and future health needs of our growing regional community, noting it was announced as the first stage of several yet to be announced stages.
"We urgently requested on behalf of our community, more detail as planning continues into early 2024 including the release of the clinical services plan that is informing the single site hospital development."
Albury Council's concerns follow lobby group Better Border Health continuing to seek answers.
It intends to put a string of questions about the hospital project to Albury Wodonga Health's annual meeting being held on the morning of Tuesday, December 12.
Spokeswoman Michelle Cowan said queries about the master plan, clinical services plan, construction time frame and mental health services would be put along with others.
"We've got questions about what the board knew about the risk to ward two (at Albury hospital) and the 60 millimetre movement, how did they handle that information and when did they hand it on to the minister and what are they doing about the overall geotechnical issues with the site," Ms Cowan said.
"We want them to pause the plan and attend the health meeting and respond to the needs of the community in a representative way."
The meeting Ms Cowan referred to is Wodonga Council's health summit.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said Friday, March 1, 2024, is the date earmarked for the event, which is designed to focus on the hospital plan and the region's health needs.
Invitations have been sent to federal, NSW and Victorian health ministers, with the date chosen because it would not interfere with parliamentary sittings.
A venue has not been locked in, but The Cube in Wodonga is available.
