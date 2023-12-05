New manufacturer set to emerge on Border as land deal set in train

A land purchaser at Wodonga Council's Logic industrial estate plans to set up a factory making paint cans.
Vic Cans has a manufacturing plant in the northern Melbourne suburb of Epping but is looking to expand to the Barnawartha North business park.
A heads of agreement between the council and Vic Cans is set to be signed off after the proposed land sale was accepted by councillors at their November meeting.
Under the deal, Vic Cans will pay $1.537 million for a 2.366 hectare block off Roche Drive which is on the train-truck hub side of the estate.
Settlement, on what is known as lot four, is not expected until 24 months after the sale.
Vic Cans chief Ketul Patel said he expected a factory could open in 2025, subject to the sale being finalised and the completion of design works.
"It will be a great opportunity to have one of our factories there," Mr Patel said.
The company makes various sized paint cans for customers, that include British Paints and Berger, and is expanding into food cans and plastic buckets for products such as yoghurt and cheese.
Mr Patel said he anticipated an initial factory for paint cans to cover 5000 to 6000 square metres with an eventual expansion to 17,000 square metres.
The existing site at Epping, which is rented, covers 12,000 square metres.
Job numbers were put at 10 to 15 in the early stages before growing to more than 50 in three to four years.
Mr Patel said he became aware of Logic through cousins that live in Wodonga and it made sense to invest in the area because it would cut transport time to customers in Sydney, offered easy rail access and establishment costs would be cheaper.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren is delighted at the prospect of another enterprise setting up at the business hub.
"I absolutely welcome it," Cr Mildren said.
"We're trying to expand it through a series of different manufacturers, particularly high tech stuff, but not only that, we're trying to make sure everything fits together so there's nothing at odds with something already there."
Cr Mildren said Mr Patel's learning of Logic through his family showed how the smaller picture can be just as helpful as the bigger picture in the form of major accounting firm Deloitte promoting it to high level investors.
Meanwhile, a second heads of agreement deal, involving Logic land, also received support from councillors after being discussed in a confidential session at the November meeting.
That involves council selling two adjoining Logic Boulevard lots, totalling three hectares, for $2.1 million to an undisclosed buyer.
There would be up to 36 months before settlement.
Cr Mildren said there was a "fair bit of water to go under the bridge" before a deal was finalised and details about the buyer may emerge.
