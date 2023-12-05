The Border Mail
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

New manufacturer set to emerge on Border as land deal set in train

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New manufacturer set to emerge on Border as land deal set in train
New manufacturer set to emerge on Border as land deal set in train

A land purchaser at Wodonga Council's Logic industrial estate plans to set up a factory making paint cans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.