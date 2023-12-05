The Border Mail
Concern at mum's treatment after being hit by bus while riding in Wodonga

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 5 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:04pm
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives at the scene. Picture by Mark Jesser
Two women who stopped to help a cyclist after she was hit by a Dyson bus in Wodonga while riding with her son have spoken of the confronting scene.

