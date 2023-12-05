Concern at mum's treatment after being hit by bus while riding in Wodonga

Two women who stopped to help a cyclist after she was hit by a Dyson bus in Wodonga while riding with her son have spoken of the confronting scene.
Sara Dolder and her mother Leona, who has first aid training, arrived at Monday morning's crash soon after it occurred.
Her son, 2, was on a bike seat and only suffered minor grazes.
Both women raised concerns that the mother, who had obvious head injuries that were enough to split her bike helmet, was not placed in a neck brace or spinal board.
Leona Dolder said she helped walk the woman across the road with a female paramedic, and a gurney wasn't used.
The badly injured cyclist was only able to shuffle her feet, the pair said.
The female bus driver appeared shaken and spoke to police at the scene.
Leona, who has been first aid qualified for more than a decade and has previously been involved with Red Cross and St John Ambulance, said she was concerned by the care given.
"It's the first time I've seen an ambulance officer get out of a car without a medical bag," she said.
"She didn't check any of her observations.
"The helmet was actually broken and from my experience, a neck brace should have immediately been put on and if not, a spinal board should have been used.
"She should not have gotten her to walk."
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said an initial review showed the care was appropriate, and said neck collars and spinal boards were no longer considered best practice for out-of-hospital spinal immobilisation.
Leona said the injured woman was vomiting, mumbling, unable to open her eyes, and struggled to walk to the ambulance.
Her daughter said the woman appeared to have hit the road "fairly hard".
She was flown from Albury to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for treatment, and had been in intensive care.
A hospital spokeswoman on Tuesday said the 32-year-old was in a stable condition.
The woman's injuries are so serious, Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are examining the matter.
Leona raised concerns protocols weren't followed, which the Ambulance Victoria spokesman denied.
"Ambulance Victoria's highly skilled and trained paramedics aim to provide best care to every patient," the spokesman said.
"A preliminary review indicates that the care provided in this case was appropriate and in line with our clinical practice guidelines.
"Stiff-neck collars and spinal boards are no longer considered best practice for out-of-hospital spinal immobilisation.
"We would encourage anyone with concerns relating to the treatment provided by AV to contact our Patient Experience Team."
Police are investigating if the bus driver failed to give way to the woman and her son on the bike.
"Police have been told a female cyclist, riding with a toddler also seated on the bike, and bus collided in the roundabout," a spokesman said.
"The 32-year-old Wodonga woman was airlifted to hospital where she remains with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The two-year-old child was taken to hospital and has since been released without injury.
"The bus driver was not injured and is assisting police with their inquiries.
"Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision."
Witnesses are being sought.
Call 1800 333 000.
