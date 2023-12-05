Number of 'ice' deals over months meant woman 'had to get a jail term'

It was the sheer volume and time-span of sales rather than the combined weight of the drugs that meant an Albury "ice" dealer had to be jailed, a court has heard.
Prosecutors have urged Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys to keep Erin Louisa McLeod imprisoned for her ongoing supply of methamphetamine.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Fraser Lawrance said the bespectacled McLeod, who appeared via a video link to custody, could avoid a jail spell for supplying seven grams of cannabis.
But Mr Lawrance said she could not on the charges of supplying a prohibited drug at greater than an indictable but less than a commercial quantity and offering to supply firearms when not a firearms dealer.
"It's not the 38.5 grams of methamphetamine that your honour should take into account, it's those 41 transactions," he said.
Also, Mr Lawrance said preventing the circulation of firearms in a way fostered by McLeod was a "significant issue" for the community.
The firearms supply charge related to an approach McLeod, 44, made to fellow drug supplier Josh Sweeney, who she met outside the Albury IGA supermarket on January 2.
She showed him a list of what he could buy and soon after, Sweeney approached a potential buyer.
Mr Lawrance also submitted that the court had to acknowledge that McLeod was no criminal clean-skin.
"This isn't out-of-character (for her)," he said.
The court heard McLeod was serving a jail term handed down in the District Court for similar, drug-related offending.
That prison spell began on March 23, 2023, and would have her first eligible for parole on May 22, 2024.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen, who argued against a jail term on the firearms charge, said McLeod's time in custody relevant to her latest offending began on June 24.
Ms Simonsen said the gun count did not warrant custody because "there's no evidence at all that the firearms were sold".
"There is nothing to say that actually occurred," she said.
"For that reason, it does not cross the threshold (for custody).
"It would be a much more serious offence if the sale went through - there is nothing to suggest it did."
This was set up in December 2022, to investigate the mid to large-scale supply of methamphetamine in Albury-Wodonga.
As a result of that, McLeod's mobile phone number was intercepted by police.
Monitoring and analysis of McLeod's phone revealed that during the period of July 13, 2022, to January 8, 2023, McLeod supplied the 38.95 grams of methamphetamine across 41 transactions.
Ms Humphreys said she needed further time to consider the defence's written submissions, which ran to six pages, and those of the Crown before determining how to structure McLeod's sentence.
This will be handed down on Thursday, December 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.