Cops worried for baby's welfare took him from arms of his intoxicated mother

A Thurgoona mother twice kicked a police officer to the body minutes after she was grabbed while staggering drunk down an Albury street carrying her baby boy.
The sight of Sarah Patricia Delaney heading north on Olive Street led to a flurry of concerned phone calls to triple zero.
Police found they had no choice but to take the five-month-old out of Delaney's hands, such was her level of intoxication.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys on Tuesday, December 5, that Delaney had expressed remorse over what she did.
She had also gone to the Albury police station to apologise.
Mr Hemsley said Delaney had an alcohol addiction for which she had already sought-out professional counselling and treatment.
Delaney, 39, of Hartigan Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting police.
The court was told how Delaney was walking along Olive Street on November 20 about 6pm "while well-intoxicated by liquor" and carrying her baby.
"The accused was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words and was crying," police said.
As a result of the emergency calls, police caught up with Delaney at the corner of Dean Street, out the front of the Murray Conservatorium.
They tried to get her particulars, but "she was uncooperative and began to walk off".
"Police held significant concerns for the child's welfare and had no choice but to remove him from Delaney."
After a short struggle, she handed over the child without harm to either of them.
Delaney was detained for being drunk.
But as she was being led to the nearby station, with officers having grabbed both arms, she "clenched her teeth and began thrashing her body around and swearing at police".
"The accused immediately raised her right leg up above her waist, before striking (a policeman) twice to his lower body," police said.
Delaney then dropped her weight, so had to be dragged towards the loading bay at the station - where other police arrived, carrying her into the custody area.
She had to be forcefully locked in the police dock, but continued "thrashing her arms and legs around".
Ms Humphreys convicted Delaney and placed her on a supervised nine-month community corrections order, including counselling for her alcohol issues.
"It is completely unacceptable to assault a police officer, intoxicated or otherwise," she told Delaney.
