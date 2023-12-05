The Border Mail
Cops worried for baby's welfare took him from arms of his intoxicated mother

By Albury Court
December 6 2023 - 7:00am
Sarah Patricia Delaney was carrying her five-month-old baby in her arms as she staggered down Olive Street, Albury, with a bellyful of booze. When police caught up with her, she kicked one of them twice.
A Thurgoona mother twice kicked a police officer to the body minutes after she was grabbed while staggering drunk down an Albury street carrying her baby boy.

