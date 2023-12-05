Victim unable to avoid drunk driver in head-on East Albury crash

A woman will face court later this month after an alcohol-related head-on crash in East Albury at the weekend.
Police were called after a small white Suzuki hatchback crossed onto the wrong side of the road near Schubach Street.
A 33-year-old woman in an oncoming Toyota SUV tried to avoid the vehicle, but was unable to do so.
The cars crashed during the incident on Sunday, December 3, and the female Suzuki driver underwent an alcohol check.
"A 35-year-old woman allegedly returned a positive breath test and was arrested," a police spokeswoman said.
"The 35-year-old woman was taken to Albury police station for a breath analysis, which returned an alleged reading of 0.145.
"She was charged with drive with middle range prescribed concentration of alcohol."
The woman will face Albury Local Court on Monday, December 18.
