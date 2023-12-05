The Border Mail
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Victim unable to avoid drunk driver in head-on East Albury crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 6 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:06am
The woman was arrested and returned an alcohol reading of 0.145. File photo
A woman will face court later this month after an alcohol-related head-on crash in East Albury at the weekend.

