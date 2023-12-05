The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man arrested and charged after Wodonga business burgled

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated December 6 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wodonga man is set to face court on Wednesday, December 6, after a recent burglary at a Hovell Street business. File photo
The Wodonga man is set to face court on Wednesday, December 6, after a recent burglary at a Hovell Street business. File photo

A man has been arrested and charged following a weekend business break-in in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.