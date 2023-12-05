Man arrested and charged after Wodonga business burgled

A man has been arrested and charged following a weekend business break-in in Wodonga.
A 38-year-old man of no fixed address is charged with burglary and theft after a Hovell Street business was targeted on Sunday night or Monday morning.
He was arrested in Wodonga's CBD about 10.30am on Tuesday, December 5.
It's alleged jewellery and other personal items were taken during the incident.
The man remains in custody and will appear in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
