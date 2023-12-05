The Border Mail
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police make public appeal to find four wanted people

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 6 2023 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tiarny Mumbler, 29, is among a string of people wanted by Albury police. Picture by NSW Police
Tiarny Mumbler, 29, is among a string of people wanted by Albury police. Picture by NSW Police

Murray River Police District are calling on the public to help track down four people wanted across the Border region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.