WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police make public appeal to find four wanted people

Murray River Police District are calling on the public to help track down four people wanted across the Border region.
Police have released images and details of four offenders in the hope members of the community may come forward with information.
Tiarny Mumbler, 29, is wanted on outstanding warrants.
She is known to frequent the greater Albury and Wodonga areas and has distinctive pink hair in the photo provided by police.
Benjamin Kramer, 31, has multiple warrants in his name.
He said to be known around Albury and Wodonga.
Jamie Light has one outstanding warrant.
The 48-year-old is wanted by Albury police.
Bradley Booker, 46, is being sought by Deniliquin police.
He is said be to based in the Barooga area.
Anyone with information on the four wanted people is urged to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
