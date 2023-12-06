Police issue 17 penalty notices after safety blitz on Lake Hume

Police have issued 17 penalty notices during a water safety operation on Lake Hume.
Officers and staff from other agencies ran the operation from Friday, December 1 to Monday, December 4.
Police conducted 196 breath tests, licence checks and vessel inspections to ensure people were carrying the required safety equipment.
Officers from the North East were joined by specialist water police.
"As we head into warmer weather and the waterways get busier, our biggest focus is making sure boaties are prepared to return to the water by ensuring vessels are serviced and licenses are up to date," Acting Sergeant Kristina Clappison said.
"We hope our highly visible presence also serves as a reminder for boaties heading out on the water to check if your life jackets, fire extinguishers and torches need replacing."
The results are an improvement on a similar operation run earlier this year.
