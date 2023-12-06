The Border Mail
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Police issue 17 penalty notices after safety blitz on Lake Hume

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 6 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
Leading Senior Constable Luke Fogarty, centre, with water police officers Senior Constable Jeremiah Quinn and Leading Senior Constable Clint McGrath at Lake Hume at the weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser
Police have issued 17 penalty notices during a water safety operation on Lake Hume.

