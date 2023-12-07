Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, December 9-10

ROLL UP
Wodonga's Junction Square will come alive with circus on Saturday, December 9. The extraordinary Flying Fruit Fly Circus ensemble will take your breath away with a brand new work, Changes, performed over three sessions at Wodonga Council's Christmas Fun in Junction. It's a great chance to see the Fruities up close, so bring all the family to enjoy the magic of circus. Entry is free. Borderville runs until December 22. Visit: borderville.com.au
CHEER UP
Festive Fun at Junction Square, Wodonga, Saturday, December 9, 9.30am to 1pm
Festive Fun at Junction Square is a family friendly, free event featuring the amazing artistry of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus and the incredible vocals of a cappella group Good Gravy, roving entertainment and workshops. Good Gravy will perform at 10.30am and 11.30am. Workshops will be family-friendly and will run from 9.30am to noon. James, Joel, Cameron and Jeremy are Good Gravy, a modern-day barbershop quartet that celebrates the beauty of a cappella. You might have heard them performing romantic "sing-a-grams" as part of local music events, or even just singing around town.
SIP UP
Sunday Funday, Cofield Wines, Wahgunyah, Sunday, December 10, 11am to 4pm
Make Sunday a fun day! Jessica Lorraine will perform live on the lawns at Cofield Wines from noon to 4pm. Outdoor wine bar will serve Cofield Wine, cocktails and local brews. There will be a jumping castle, face painting and plenty of outdoor lawn games.
SPEAK UP
In Conversation with Jelena Dokic, Beechworth Memorial Hall, Saturday, December 9, 10.30am to noon
Jelena Dokic's second book Fearless shares the impact her formative years have had on her, and her refusal to be defined by her trauma. She is determined to grow, be stronger and wiser because of it, and wants to help others who may also be suffering. Not only did she escape a war, lived as a refugee - twice - was subject to bullying, and suffer immense abuse at the hands of her father, she did so while training to be a tennis champion. Dokic suffered in silence for years, and it wasn't until Unbreakable was released that she was able to unburden her secrets.
SNAP UP
Family Photos with Santa in the Mitta Valley, Bowler Lane, Eskdale, Sunday, December 10, 9.30am to 11am
Skip the crowds and flashing lights and join Jo Turner Photography (and Santa!) on the banks of the Mitta River for your Christmas photo this year. Cost is $40 for a high-res copy of your photo/s to print and share as often as you like. Additional family photos will have extra costs.
ROCK UP
Evolve Fest 2023, Tallangatta Triangles, Saturday, December 9, 1pm to 8pm
This is Tallangatta's all ages, outdoor live music festival featuring the North East Battle of the Bands alongside some killer headline acts. The line-up comprises Michaela Jayde and her band (The Voice contestant); funk/hip hop Melbourne outfit Standing Circle; and special guests TyLa Moonchild and Tumi the Be. Between music sets, grab a bite to eat from one of the food stalls, engage in interactive art workshops or lively lawn games, capture memorable moments at the photo booth or unwind with friends in the laid-back chill-out space. Free entry. Battle of the Bands runs 1pm to 5.30pm. This is a supervised event. No drugs, alcohol, smoking or vaping allowed.
LISTEN UP
HOG (Humpa Osborne Grundy), Tanswells, Beechworth, Saturday, December 9, 8.30pm to 10.30pm
A spirited offshoot of The Kissin' Cousins, HOG is one of the North East's favourite local acts. Expect familiar songs cast in a whole new light! Free entry.
COOK UP
Community Wood Fired Ovens, Hovell Tree Park, South Albury, Sunday, December 10, 3pm to 8pm or Belvoir Park Community Wood Fired Pizza Oven, Wodonga, Sunday, December 10, 4pm to 7pm
Anything you can cook in a regular oven can be cooked in wood-fired ovens. Bring your ingredients, invite your friends to discover the delicious tastes of wood fired food. The South Albury ovens are fired up every second Sunday for free community use. An oven co-ordinator is on hand to help (guidance only - you do the fun bits!).
STOCK UP
Corryong Upper Murray Farmers Market, 64 Hanson Street, Corryong, Saturday, December 9, 9am to noon
Stock up on seasonal produce and pantry staples at Corryong Upper Murray Farmers Market. Live music by RIFF, a performer, songwriter, composer and session musician, covering a wide range of different genres including rock, pop, country, rock 'n' roll and alternative.
PICK UP
Europa Gully Orchard, Chambeyron Road, Stanley, Saturday, December 9, 10am to 4pm and Sunday, December 10, 10am to 4pm
Pick your own cherries returns to Europa Gully Orchard at Stanley again this year. Cost: $8 a kg. (Cash sales only.) There is no entrance fee but a minimum pick requirement of of 1-2 kilograms. Bring along your own buckets/containers. Christmas trees (Douglas Fir) will also be available to buy. Potted trees $25 and cut trees $50.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.