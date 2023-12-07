Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, December 9-10

Jelena Dokic's second book Fearless shares the impact her formative years have had on her, and her refusal to be defined by her trauma. She is determined to grow, be stronger and wiser because of it, and wants to help others who may also be suffering. Not only did she escape a war, lived as a refugee - twice - was subject to bullying, and suffer immense abuse at the hands of her father, she did so while training to be a tennis champion. Dokic suffered in silence for years, and it wasn't until Unbreakable was released that she was able to unburden her secrets.

