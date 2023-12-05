Wodonga police catch motorbike rider at 132kmh in 60kmh zone

A motorbike rider has been clocked by police at 72kmh above the speed limit in Wodonga.
Officers intercepted the 31-year-old Suzuki rider on Thomas Mitchell Drive at 5am on Wednesday, December 6.
The man had been detected at at 132kmh in a 60kmh zone.
The 31-year-old was issued an immediate ban.
"A penalty notice was issued suspending his licence for 12 months and a financial penalty of $962 (issued)," a police spokesman said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.