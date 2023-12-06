ROO-APPOINTED: Beirs locked in for another netball season at the helm

Yackandandah's A-grade leader will remain the same next season with Anna Beirs recommitting to the club for another term.
Following her debut season at the helm, Beirs led the Roos to their first grand final appearance since 2007 after arriving from Upper Murray League club Cudgewa.
She was also crowned coach of the Tallangatta and District Netball Association's Team of the Year.
"We're very excited to have Anna back on board," Roos' netball operations manager Alyce Pritchard said.
"Being someone who hadn't seen the group before, she was able to bring a fresh set of eyes to strengths and weaknesses and therefore really bring out the best in those players."
Beirs switched between a playing and non-playing coach this season while pregnant.
With the ability to play at either end of the court, the newly reappointed coach shot 194 goals across 10 matches.
After recently welcoming her third child, Beirs hasn't ruled out being a playing coach next season.
"We would love to see her on the court, and I'm sure she'd love to be back on the court as well," Pritchard said.
Yackandandah commences its preseason training on Wednesday night.
The club has also appointed A-grade goaler Molly Beatty to the helm of B-grade, in what is set to be her first coaching role.
