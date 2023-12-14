Tigers, Spiders and Bulldogs starred, but who topped our Hume top 20?

While Osborne was undeniably a dominant force in the Hume netball competition this season, there were plenty of other strong individual performers on court throughout the league. It's no easy task to pinpoint a top 20, however, a number of Tigers, Spiders and Bulldogs rose to the top to stand out for their efforts. The Border Mail's GEORGIA SMITH has establish the list based on who had the ability to influence the game this season, while also taking into consideration availability and A-grade court time.