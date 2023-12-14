Tigers, Spiders and Bulldogs starred, but who topped our Hume top 20?

While Osborne was undeniably a dominant force in the Hume netball competition this season, there were plenty of other strong individual performers on court throughout the league. It's no easy task to pinpoint a top 20, however, a number of Tigers, Spiders and Bulldogs rose to the top to stand out for their efforts. The Border Mail's GEORGIA SMITH has establish the list based on who had the ability to influence the game this season, while also taking into consideration availability and A-grade court time.
1: KIRBY McDONALD
(Howlong)
Despite the Spiders falling just short of ultimate success, it was still a season worth celebrating for McDonald. The skilled centre joined the Hume Netball Association's list of league best and fairest winners for her efforts and took out her second club medal in as many years. The Ovens and Murray export was a reliable leader on court who helped steer the club to its first A-grade grand final in almost 25 years.
2: SALLY HUNTER
(Osborne)
It should come as no surprise to see the renowned playing coach ranked among the top performers. The skilled defender led the Tigers to back-to-back flags, while also stepping up to the helm of the Hume interleague side. A previous league medallist, Hunter finished runner-up to McDonald after another standout season. She used her post-grand final speech to announce she was stepping down as Osborne's coach for 2024. Watch this space.
3: JESS LANE
(Howlong)
The finals specialist. The skilled goal attack took it up another notch to play a starring role, claiming three best on court performances as the Spiders fought to make it to the decider. After stepping across from Ovens and Murray League club Corowa-Rutherglen, Lane's experience and composure in goals during pivotal moments was evident.
4: TAYLA VOGEL
(Jindera)
Now a two-time Bulldogs' best and fairest winner, Vogel enjoyed an impressive season in the midcourt. The skilled centre rose to the occasion to be crowned best on court in Hume's interleague clash against TDNA, despite just falling short of victory. Vogel has since taken the next step in her career to join sister Tegan as co-coaches for the 2024 season, however, she will not be playing.
5: GEORGIA O'CONNELL
(Osborne)
This Tiger never gives up. O'Connell played a leading role in her side's undefeated season and premiership campaign, putting in a best on court performance in the grand final. Her ability to apply defensive pressure and create turnovers is just as strong as her talent in the attacking end. O'Connell claimed runner-up in the Tigers' A-grade vote count this season.
6: LOU MADDEN
(Osborne)
The 18-year-old continued to go from strength to strength this season as a weapon in goals for the Tigers. The talented goal shooter represented the Hume League and was invited to train with the Riverina netball squad after turning heads at the Netball NSW Regional League carnival. Madden showed poise in goals to be a reliable target for her side.
7: ELLEN COOK
(Jindera)
In her second season in the league, Cook continued to make a name for herself as a Bulldog. The skilled goal keeper has the ability to shift games' momentum and is an asset in Jindera's defensive end. The former Kiewa-Sandy Creek star represented Hume well against her former teammates in the TDNA. Her height and reach makes her a difficult opponent to match-up against.
8: ABBEY O'CONNELL
(Osborne)
A premiership and a maiden club best and fairest award rounded out was an exciting season for O'Connell. The skilled wing defence has played a vital role in the club's recent continuous success, teaming up to form a dominant midcourt with sister Georgia. O'Connell hopes to continue with the Tigers next season as she juggles study commitments.
9: BRIDIE WILLIS
(Osborne)
After joining the Tigers from Farrah League club Marrer, Willis enjoyed the most successful season of her senior netball career to date. The skilled goaler remained calm and in control during her first grand final appearance and was rewarded for her efforts to claim the club's highest A-grade honour alongside O'Connell. The 20-year-old made a strong partnership with Madden in goals.
10: TEGAN VOGEL
(Jindera)
The skilled Bulldog continued to lead by example as the side's playing coach this season. Her experience in the midcourt was invaluable, making her one of the best wing attacks in the competition. Vogel donned Hume colours in the league's closely fought clash against the TDNA and helped Jindera to a second place finish during the home and away season. Vogel will remain at the helm for 2024.
11: MILLIE FERGUSON
(Billabong Crows)
Reliable in the centre, Ferguson's experience continued to shine on court for the Crows. While the former playing coach handed over the reins this season, she continued to be an on court leader. Ferguson polled 30 votes throughout the home and away season to take home the club's A-grade best and fairest trophy, helping the side to a semi-final appearance.
12: OLIVIA BRUNNER
(Culcairn)
It was a breakout season for the young Lion. In her debut A-grade campaign at the club, the talented 19-year-old took out Culcairn's best and fairest award and was rewarded for her efforts across the league to be crowned the 2023 Rising Star. The skilled goal attack also had the opportunity to represent Hume in its interleague contest. The former Albury Tiger made a terrific transition into the goal circle this season.
13: SAMANTHA WAY
(Howlong)
The co-captain relished the opportunity to take the Spiders into the decider this season. In what was her third year at the club, Way stepped up the defensive pressure and showed plenty of determination as she matched up against the competition's goalers. With previous finals experience in the Tallangatta and Ovens and Murray Leagues, Way kept her cool during intense finals moments.
14: BROOKE DAVIES
(Billabong Crows)
Finishing two votes behind Ferguson in the Crows' medal count, best and fairest runner-up Brooke Davies enjoyed a strong season on court. The Crows' defender was crowned best on court for her hard fought performance in the side's elimination final win against Holbrook. It was also a sentimental season for the Crow, who had the opportunity to play alongside younger sister Ella Morley.
15: HANNAH AZZI
(Murray Magpies)
Entering the season as one of the competition's youngest A-grade coaches at just 20, Azzi embraced the challenge head on. The long-time Magpies' defender continued her strong form as a playing coach, with the side finishing just outside the top six. Azzi finished equal runner-up in the club's best and fairest award.
16: CYPRUS CLAY
(Osborne)
Clay emerged as a young defender to keep an eye on. In her debut campaign with Osborne, the talented goal keeper played a key role in the Tigers' premiership success and was acknowledged for her form to be named as a Hume interleague representative. Just like teammate Lou Madden, Clay was also invited to train with the Riverina squad.
17: ABBEY LIESCHKE
(Howlong)
Lieschke formed half of what was a strong defensive partnership with keeper Sam Way this season. In her third term in Spiders' colours, the previous club best and fairest winner held strong against the competition's top goalers and was a reliable force for the grand finalists. Lieschke possesses a never say die attitude.
18: CHELSEA BURNS
(Jindera)
Renowned for her long bombs, the Bulldogs' shooter was unlucky to have battled through injuries this season. Despite the setbacks at the start and end of the fixture, Burns' presence was still felt when she was able to step on court, resulting in a top four finish in the club's vote count and sixth place in the Hume League's best and fairest tally.
19: LILLY SMITH
(Howlong)
While this quiet achiever can often fly under the radar, Smith stepped it up a notch for the Spiders during finals time. The former Wodonga Raider worked tirelessly in the midcourt to assist the side on the wing, in what was her second season in red and black after making the switch from the Ovens and Murray League.
20: TAMIKA WHOLOHAN
(Jindera)
In her return to the Bulldogs after close to a decade, the former North Albury defender was a welcomed inclusion to the side. Much like Burns, Wholohan had to battle some injury setbacks along the way, but performed to the best of her abilities when she was able to.
