If you're a cricket fan and love a good yarn, it's an early Xmas 'pressie'

Australia's most prolific author of sporting books maintains David Warner rates in the top five players of all-time on the 'excitement' scale.
Ken Piesse will host the country launch of his 87th book, 'David Warner, The Bull, Cricket's Greatest Entertainer' at St Patrick's Cricket Club on Saturday, December 9, from 6.30pm.
Anyone is welcome to attend as one of the country's most passionate and respected cricket voices discusses a host of topics, with a focus on Warner's wonderful, yet controversial, career.
"He was suspended from the Cricket Academy, along with Aaron Finch, for misdemeanours, he threw that punch at (England's) Joe Root (at a bar in England), he actually got expelled from the Ashes Tour, no Australian had ever been expelled from an Ashes tour and then there was Sandpaper(gate)," Piesse outlined.
"I know why some people haven't liked him too much after Cape Town, he was the one who probably didn't give us a full apology.
"Australians don't mind people who make mistakes, Warnie (the late Shane Warne) would regularly make mistakes."
Sandpapergate was the ball-tampering scandal in 2018, which rocked cricket. It involved rubbing the ball with a piece of sandpaper to rough up one side of the ball, which creates more swing.
Vice-captain Warner, captain Steve Smith and batter Cameron Bancroft were sent home from South Africa and banned by Cricket Australia.
Piesse approached Warner's management with an idea to collaborate on the book, but that was rejected, so the veteran writer spoke with the superstar's mentors and friends.
"I went from being polarised by the Sandpaper issue to literally warming to him every day," he suggested.
Warner has never been far from the limelight in his long and illustrious career, including the decision to announce in June his ideal farewell to Test cricket would be at his home ground, the SCG, against Pakistan, in January, despite a tough three-year period in the game's longest form.
"He deserves to open the batting next Thursday (December 14) in the Test match and deserves to play farewell games in Melbourne and Sydney, no one has beaten down the door (to replace him)," Piesse offered.
Piesse has loved the game for 60 years and was quizzed where he ranks Warner for excitement, that 'bums-on-seat' crowd-puller.
"Glenn Maxwell is right up there with Adam Gilchrist as Australia's ultimate one-day white-ball match-winner, Warner comes into the equation and Warnie, the only international to vie with them is Viv Richards, so that's my top five," he explained.
Maxwell will play for the Melbourne Stars at Lavington Sportsground on December 23, fresh from his stunning performances in India in the World Cup, where Albury-raised Andrew McDonald coached the team to success.
"Andrew has that easy temperament, the cool head in a crisis," Piesse said.
"To have the year he's had, world champions at Test level and then to win the World Cup from nowhere, he is one of the finest coaches going around in all sports in Australia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.