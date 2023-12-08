Amazing views to captivate in rare market offering

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This feature property, Blue Wren Ridge, is a unique property and something of a rarity on the market, as such properties are often passed down through generations rather than offered for sale.
The standout feature of this stunning lifestyle property is the unobstructed views of Mount Buffalo, offering a changing canvas of colours and some snow in winter, visible from most of the property.
With fertile land and ample rainfall, Blue Wren Ridge borders a forest area with trails, perfect for hiking, biking, horse riding, or licensed off-road dirt biking.
It is private, yet only nine kilometers from Myrtleford and less than an hour to Wodonga.
A range of ski-fields are less than two hours away and the property is also less than 20 kilometres from the beautiful Lake Buffalo with endless opportunities for boating, watersports, swimming and fishing.
This property comes with a 6.5 megalitre water license from Slaughteryard Creek that runs through the property, which provides a constant and reliable water source. As a bonus: trout can also be seen and caught. The property is also less than a kilometre away from the beautiful Buffalo River.
Blue Wren Ridge offers endless possibilities from farming, equestrian enterprises, to setting up glamping tents for tourism or simply as a lovely family home and lifestyle property.
