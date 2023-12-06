Wodonga mum 'should be ashamed' for setting bad example for her kids

A Wodonga mother has been told she should be ashamed of herself after an incident in which windows were smashed at a home and a vehicle damaged.
Cindy Sinclair became involved in an armed dispute with another group of people after drinking, with one of the other parties having an issue with one of her children.
A Lyndren Street home had its windows smashed during the incident in October last year and a car was stomped on and its windows damaged.
Sinclair threw a beer bottle into a window during the heated altercation, and admitted to being armed with a metal pole during the dispute.
The residents of the property were chased.
Other members of her family were involved, and the Wodonga court heard the victims were themselves arrested and capsicum sprayed.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said the incident had stemmed from a dispute with one of Sinclair's children.
"She had been drinking beforehand and she was disinhibited by the alcohol," he said.
"She's had an opportunity to reflect, she knows that being drunk is not an excuse."
The court heard 53-year-old Sinclair, a mother to about a dozen children, had stopped drinking.
"Violence doesn't solve anything," he said.
"You're not a very good example to your children.
"You should be ashamed of yourself."
Mr Dunn imposed a $1500 fine with conviction.
"You're edging yourself towards a term of imprisonment, Ms Sinclair," he said.
"Put your brain into gear and think about your family and yourself."
