Enjoy indulgent family life in home built for leisure and comfort

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
Perfectly situated for family living this red-brick family home on over 2146m2 is built for comfort and leisure in the sought-after Huon Creek Road, Wodonga.
It has all the space growing families could desire and being close to the CBD, this home provides great value family living.
This home allows the family to move with comfort, boasting three distinct and large living spaces inside with two large outdoor alfresco areas perfect for entertaining large groups or giving the teenagers space.
The updated kitchen, complete with modern appliances and a convenient double oven and convection microwave caters to your culinary aspirations.
Year-round comfort is guaranteed with ducted heating and cooling throughout the home.
There's excellent access to the private leafy gardens through the large double gates.
Extra features included in this property are a 9 x 6m powered shed, garden shedding, established gardens, and in-ground concrete tiled pool, amazing outdoor living spaces suited to family living and entertainment.
Meticulously cared for and maintained, selling agents Mark Boehm and Leon Kowski said they didn't think you'll ever want to leave this personal oasis.
