The Border Mailsport
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Saints land two interstate recruits to boost hopes of climbing the ladder

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 6 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachie Plummer (inset) will provide Saints coach Craig Millar with another midfield rotation and a dangerous forward option when resting in attack.
Lachie Plummer (inset) will provide Saints coach Craig Millar with another midfield rotation and a dangerous forward option when resting in attack.

Myrtleford has netted two interstate recruits as second-year coach Craig Millar casts his recruiting net wide in a bid to start climbing the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.