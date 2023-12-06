Saints land two interstate recruits to boost hopes of climbing the ladder

Myrtleford has netted two interstate recruits as second-year coach Craig Millar casts his recruiting net wide in a bid to start climbing the ladder.
The Saints recently secured Lachie Plummer from Tasmania and Jaxon East from Western Australia.
The pair are spending the off-season playing for Wanderers in the Northern Territory Football League.
Plummer is set to boost the Saints' midfield rotations and attack and played for Hobart Tigers in the Southern Football League this season.
A talented teenager, Plummer captained his state at junior level and also boasts experience in the strong Tasmanian State League where he played for Claremont.
Millar felt Plummer would not only boost the Saints' midfield but also prove to be a crafty forward.
"Lachie is a midfield-forward type who is only 25 and has still got his best footy ahead of him," Millar said.
"We had some contacts in Tasmania and Will Perry played at the club a few years ago and it was just through our networks we were able to initiate contact with Lachie.
"We feel like we needed to create more scoring opportunities and that was an area of the game last year that we weren't able to consistently do.
"We had a focus this season on building a really strong foundation in defence which is still a work in progress.
"We clearly identified that we also needed to bolster our midfield and attack and getting Lachie on board will benefit us greatly in that area."
East arrives at McNamara Reserve after playing in a flag for Busselton this season in the South West Football League in Western Australia.
"Jaxon played for Busselton and is also playing for Wanderers in the NTFL over the off-season," Millar said.
"Wanderers are close to the bottom of the ladder but Jaxon has been either named first or second best in the six matches he has played so far.
"Jaxon will also add further depth to our midfield rotations and play up forward as well.
"Being a midfielder that can kick goals, he will be another welcome addition."
The Saints started the off-season on a high after being able to lure former AFL player Frazer Dale and his younger brother Lachie Murphy-Dale back to McNamara Reserve.
The Saints have also signed former Murray Bushranger Bowen Calogero from Shepparton Swans, teammate and defender Diesel Batey alongside Xavier Cannizzaro (Whorouly).
