The Border Mail
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Accused's killer 'state of mind' being assessed through specialist report

By Albury Court
December 7 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forensic police at the scene of the alleged fatal stabbing in Boomerang Drive, Lavington, on June 26.
Forensic police at the scene of the alleged fatal stabbing in Boomerang Drive, Lavington, on June 26.

Delays in obtaining a specialist report addressing the "state of mind" of a Springdale Heights man charged with murder has held up the case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.