Accused's killer 'state of mind' being assessed through specialist report

Delays in obtaining a specialist report addressing the "state of mind" of a Springdale Heights man charged with murder has held up the case.
Wayne Williams, 32, stands accused of stabbing Dwayne Brian Williams, 47, by stabbing him in the neck during a domestic dispute on June 26.
The victim died several weeks later in Albury hospital after his life support was turned off.
The younger man initially faced a single charge of cause wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with the intention to murder.
But on Dwayne Williams' death on July 13, he was charged also with murder.
Both counts continue to stand.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Fraser Lawrance told Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys this week that progress on the case had been slowed down by its "complexity".
Mr Lawrance said the prosecution brief was also awaiting some outstanding material, including witness documents.
Also still required were some police documents "about the accused's state of mind at the time of (the alleged) offending".
Williams, who remains in custody, bail refused, did not front court for the mention of his matter.
Mr Lawrance asked that the case be adjourned to January 23 for charge certification.
Williams was arrested about five hours after the incident, which is alleged to have occurred between 2am and 2.10am.
Police had been called to an address in Boomerang Drive, Lavington, where they found Dwayne Williams with wounds to his head and neck.
Meanwhile, the case of a Table Top motorist charged over the death of a teenage girl has also had his matter again go before court.
Daniel Brendon Hosie, 46, was not required to appear to appear at the mention, where Mr Lawrance submitted a charge certificate to Ms Humphreys.
Mr Lawrance said the defence and prosecution would hold a case conference on December 11, with the next mention of the matter in court on January 30.
Ms Humphreys extended bail for Hosie, who was arrested and charged as a result of a collision on the Riverina Highway.
Hosie stands accused of having a high-range blood alcohol of 0.169 when the crash happened in Thurgoona on the evening of May 20.
Sixteen-year-old Ella Ball was critically hurt and later died of her injuries.
Hosie was most recently charged with driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death and two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
He previously was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, cause bodily harm by misconduct, three counts of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and not keep left of dividing lane.
The occasioning death charge states that this dangerous driving was aggravated in that "at the time of impact, the said Daniel Hosie was driving the vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor".
