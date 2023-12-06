Albury to welcome Australia's first new generation Tesla chargers

The Border is set to boast Australia's first set of new Tesla superchargers.
Installation of 16 V4 (fourth generation) charging points is under way on the first level of Albury's Commercial Club car park as the latest technology makes its way to the continent.
Tesla electricians have been on-site since November to undertake the works.
The chargers are rated for 350 kilowatts and cables are three feet longer than previous models to make it easier to reach charging ports on other electric vehicles.
Former Albury resident and Tesla owner Jules Boag said it was a significant step forward for electric vehicles.
"It will be the largest bay in Australia. There are 12 at Campbelltown and that's the next biggest," he said.
"They will have the capacity to charge up to 350 kilowatts, whereas the third generation ones are 250 kilowatts. The chargers in Wodonga are only 130 kilowatts.
"If you wanted to do some shopping or something in the middle of town, they're going to charge your car in 15 to 20 minutes, so it doesn't give you a lot of time to do stuff.
"They've got a system that if you leave your car plugged in, it charges you an idle fee when your car is full to encourage people to move on."
Mr Boag regularly drives to Albury from Jervis Bay on the NSW south coast and expected the Border charging spot to be a popular destination for EV drivers.
"I charge my car at home, I get to Goulburn and I put 15 minutes of charge in there. Then I get to Gundagai and I might stop for lunch and charge it a bit longer before I get to my destination with about a third of charge left," he said.
A Tesla destination charger at the nearby Atura Hotel is in the process of being replaced, but restores power to vehicles at a much slower rate given it's targeted at overnight guests.
Dean Street hotel Circa 1928 also provides a single free charging point to guests, but co-owner Kevin Yaxley told The Border Mail in November he was dismayed by the lack of options in the Border city after offering it up to a Melbourne traveller desperate for a charge.
Two Ocular-branded units have recently been commissioned in the Regent Cinemas car park, which will cater for up to four vehicles at once.
