New Hume Bank board boss humbled to be first woman appointed to the role

For the first time in its nearly 70-year history, Hume Bank has a woman leading its board.
Kerry Grigg has been appointed to chair the former building society's board, after having been a member of it since 2017.
"I'm humbled to be the first female chair of Hume Bank," Dr Grigg said in a statement.
"I look forward to the opportunity of serving in this capacity.
"And leading the bank through the next exciting phase of transformation.
"And importantly - to continue the focus on positively impacting our region."
Dr Grigg is well known on the Border, having been named Albury's woman of the year in 2012 after having lobbying for a better deal for children in preschool.
She was an academic in the school of business at Charles Sturt University, before working for corporations such as Mars, Maersk and Novo Nordisk in Australia and overseas.
While on the Hume board, she has chaired the remuneration committee from 2018.
Dr Grigg has also been on the board of the Wodonga Institute of TAFE.
Incumbent Hume chair Michael Gobel is stepping down after three years in the position.
Hume Bank chief executive Stephen Capello paid tribute to Mr Gobel and welcomed Dr Grigg.
"Michael has made an outstanding contribution as chair over recent years," Mr Capello said.
"He has provided strong guidance, encouragement and support to make Hume Bank a better bank.
"(And) we are very fortunate to have Kerry Grigg stepping into the chair position.
"She has very strong connections to our region and is passionate about continuing to bring our purpose and values to life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.