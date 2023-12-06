The Border Mail
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Petition criticised as Australia Day changes put on council agenda

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 6 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The physical version of Sussan Ley's petition against Albury Council's Australia Day changes. An electronic form has also been circulated. Picture by Mark Jesser
The physical version of Sussan Ley's petition against Albury Council's Australia Day changes. An electronic form has also been circulated. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury Council's chief executive claims a petition opposing the city's removal of official events from Australia Day is "misrepresenting" the council's intent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.