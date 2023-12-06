Cricket fans will love the finals, regardless of their state allegiance

The Under 19 Male National Championships will complete a week of action on Thursday.
The finals started on Wednesday with Victoria Country meeting NSW Country at Wodonga's Les Cheesley Oval.
"We've had a really good time, the grounds have been good, our boys have had no excuses not to perform well," NSW Country coach Dean Burke said.
NSW Country, which has Lavington's Oscar Lyons in its squad, split the four matches played in the regular rounds.
"We've been up and down, but Bailey Abela, our left-hand opener, he's been very consistent and got us off to a good start in most of the games, while a couple of bowlers have taken bags of wickets, Angus Parsons has taken a couple of four-wicket hauls, Charlie Howard's had a couple of five-wicket hauls, which is nice to see," Burke offered.
"We haven't been able to post consistent performances together as a team on any specific day, which is the reason we were two out of four (prior to the final)."
Meanwhile, Victoria Country had a one-three record, heading into finals.
"We're probably a little disappointed we didn't make the semi-finals (top four)," coach Nick Speak said.
"We were a pretty good chance in our second game against Tassie to close that one out, having beaten (Victoria) Metro, we obviously know all those boys, then we lost to South Australia, so one-three isn't reflective of where we thought we would be."
Wodonga Raiders' Kane Scott made 10 at No. 6 in the Vics' 8-246 against NSW Country.
