Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Police seize 5000 ecstasy pills from car in Wangaratta, two men charged

Updated December 6 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
Police have recovered 5000 ecstasy pills weighing 3.122 kilograms in Wangaratta. File photo
Police have seized 5000 suspected ecstasy pills from a vehicle in Wangaratta in a major drug bust.

