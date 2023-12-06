Police seize 5000 ecstasy pills from car in Wangaratta, two men charged

Police have seized 5000 suspected ecstasy pills from a vehicle in Wangaratta in a major drug bust.
Officers searched a vehicle near a known drug house on Green Street in Wangaratta on Tuesday, December 5.
The Wangaratta court heard a search of a Coles shopping bag found the MDMA pills, weighing 3.122 kilograms - a large commercial quantity.
Driver James Santanoceto, 26, and his passenger Derya Bostanci, 34, were taken into custody.
Five phones were seized from the car, which the court heard was registered to Bostanci.
A phone in the centre console had Google Maps operating with a Perry Street address selected, which police said was near another drug house.
Bostanci, who has ties to Reservoir but has been living out of his car, made a bail bid.
The 34-year-old sat with his head slumped in his hands and denies knowing the drugs were in the vehicle.
The court heard the Coles bag containing the bags of drugs were found in the back seat, behind the driver.
Police opposed Bostanci's release with concerns he was a flight risk with no ties to the area.
The court heard he was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and had no regard for bail.
His lawyer, Ennes Marcellus, said the charges came out of the blue for everyone, "including for Mr Bostanci himself".
"Despite the fact that this was his car, it was the unlicensed driver who was driving to Wangaratta, who was taking Mr Bostanci in the passenger seat to that location," he said.
Mr Marcellus said his client had looked around the car and saw the Coles bag, which was closed, and thought it was nothing of concern.
His client is confident his DNA won't be found on the shopping bag or drug bags.
Mr Marcellus said Bostanci was in recovery from drug use, which was at odds with him knowingly being in a car for drug trafficking, but then said his client could have been withdrawing while in custody.
Magistrate Ian Watkins refused Bostanci's release application.
He will return to court on March 7.
Santanoceto did not make a release application, and his matter will return to court on Wednesday next week.
Police said they would conduct tests on the seized items.
