The Border Mail
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Still not known whether Albury man will take pup theft claims to a hearing

By Albury Court
December 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Anthony Crighton
Kyle Anthony Crighton

It will be at a few more weeks before it's known whether an Albury man will contest allegations he stole a $7000 pup from a Sydney pet store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.