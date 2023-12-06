Still not known whether Albury man will take pup theft claims to a hearing

It will be at a few more weeks before it's known whether an Albury man will contest allegations he stole a $7000 pup from a Sydney pet store.
But as of this week, it is not yet known which way the case will go.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that additional reports in connection to the dog case remained outstanding.
Mr Harrison said he needed the matter adjourned for a further two weeks to await the outcome of those reports.
"These will determine whether this goes to a hearing or for sentence," he said.
Crighton, 20, of Thurgoona Street, previously entered not guilty to several charges related to the alleged theft of the 12-week-old French bulldog.
He appeared this week via a video link to Junee jail.
It is alleged that he and two other Albury men - family members Braydon and Jake Crighton - stole the $6995 pup from business The Pet Shop in the Westfield Eastgardens Shopping Centre on July 3 between 1.40pm and 1.45pm.
Braydon Crighton was arrested soon after the alleged theft.
Kyle Crighton previously pleaded guilty to stealing two pairs of sunglasses during the same visit to Sydney, as well as to matters including several unrelated second offence charges of driving while disqualified.
Crighton also admitted to a charge related to him breaching his parole by cutting off a security ankle bracelet.
He will be sentenced on December 19 over all those matters. Crighton's defence is awaiting the outcome of an assessment for Crighton to be admitted to the Balund-a Program at Tabulam, in far north-eastern NSW.
This is an Indigenous, diversion program for offenders over 18 that combines cultural programs with ones that address issues including drug and alcohol addiction.
Ms Humphreys further refused bail for Crighton.
