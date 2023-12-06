The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury rooftop stand-off man injured during roof fall in similar incident

December 7 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavily armed police were outside the Burvale Motor Inn on September 4 while they negotiated with Benjamin Quigley on the roof. File photo
Heavily armed police were outside the Burvale Motor Inn on September 4 while they negotiated with Benjamin Quigley on the roof. File photo

A man who held police at bay for seven hours while on top of an Albury motel was wanted in Wodonga following a similar incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.