Albury rooftop stand-off man injured during roof fall in similar incident

A man who held police at bay for seven hours while on top of an Albury motel was wanted in Wodonga following a similar incident.
Benjamin Quigley had climbed onto the top of the Burvale Motor Inn on Young Street in Albury on September 4.
Albury officers had been assisting Wodonga police to arrest Quigley on domestic violence and other matters.
He was jailed in NSW for the stand-off and was recently sent over to Wodonga for the earlier matters, which he has now pleaded guilty to.
Quigley had attended his on again, off again partner's home on Waratah Way on December 11 last year and made threats.
Police attended the home on February 20 this year to arrest Quigley, and were confronted by the female victim.
She was hostile and verbally abusive and delayed entry to police, which allowed a GHB-affected Quigley to climb into a roof space.
He smashed his head through roof tiles, causing a cut, and was told to climb down.
He refused to do so, and jumped onto a car port and into Tooleys Park, where he was arrested.
Quigley's back was injured during the ordeal, and there is a dispute about whether he was Tasered and fell.
Police said they had deployed a Taser but it didn't impact his body, with the injury suffered when he jumped.
Quigley told the court he had been "shot off a roof with a Taser".
He was taken to hospital due to his GHB use and was later charged and bailed.
A warrant was issued after he attended Wodonga court and left before his matter was called.
Police tried to intercept his car at the Suds City Car Wash on Anzac Parade on August 29, but he saw an unmarked police car, yelled out "get f---ed" and sped off in a "furious manner".
A witness said Quigley drove off so quickly, the Mitsubishi Outlander became airborne.
The Albury motel stand-off then followed about a week later.
Lawyer Narelle Huntly said drugs had been behind the offending.
Quigley faced Wodonga court on Tuesday, December 5, and returned the following day.
Magistrate Peter Dunn released him into the community to continue his NSW parole, noting any further offending would see Quigley sent back into custody.
Mr Dunn said he would sentence him for the Wodonga matters on April 15.
"I won't let you down, your honour," Quigley said from the court dock.
"The proof's in the pudding Mr Quigley," the magistrate said, and noted it was his family and the community who were being let down by his offending.
He must report to Wodonga police three times per week.
