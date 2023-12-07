Ex-mayor claims council's hospital approach tied to roadworks goal

Former mayor Kevin Mack has accused Albury Council of wanting a redevelopment at Albury hospital, rather than a greenfields development, because it will enable an upgrade to Borella Road.
The past Albury civic leader said staff at the council were keen for the hospital expansion as it would allow the site's northern boundary road, also known as the Riverina Highway, to be improved.
"They desperately want the Riverina Highway to be upgraded and they can see that that will be an opportunity to upgrade that highway, because it is a safety issue and a health issue," Mr Mack said.
"The health system itself is secondary to that and they have been on and on about that for 10 years that I know of.
"Access in that corridor is deplorable at the moment and they cannot and should not build a brownfield development there.
"The council are just going along that way because they think 'well, we'll get the upgrade to the corridor, we won't have to do it because it is a state-owned road' and that's their focus."
Current mayor Kylie King rejected Mr Mack's assessment.
"I dismiss any suggestions that our councillor group is prepared to sacrifice community health outcomes for the sake of improvements to a road," Cr King said.
"Upgrades to Borella Road were identified in a strategy prior to the hospital announcement," Cr King said.
"Our focus is ensuring that any upgrades to Borella Road aren't funded from the hospital budget.
"We are advocating that transport and health departments work together."
One of those related to whether the expense of upgrades to Borella Road and its intersections with Keene and East streets had been considered in the costs of redeveloping the hospital.
Mr Park replied: "Health Infrastructure is working with Transport for NSW and Albury City Council to assess potential upgrade requirements of key intersections surrounding the campus."
He also stated that $3.75 million had been spent on the project to date encompassing master planning and initial concept designs.
