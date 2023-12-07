The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ex-mayor claims council's hospital approach tied to roadworks goal

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 7 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The roundabout at Borella Road and East Street in front of the Albury hospital and cancer centre. Consideration is being given to improving it as part of the medical hub's upgrade. Picture by Tara Trewhella
The roundabout at Borella Road and East Street in front of the Albury hospital and cancer centre. Consideration is being given to improving it as part of the medical hub's upgrade. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Former mayor Kevin Mack has accused Albury Council of wanting a redevelopment at Albury hospital, rather than a greenfields development, because it will enable an upgrade to Borella Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.