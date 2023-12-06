The Border Mail
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Five years jail for 'despicable' fatal servo attack on postmaster, 73

By Emily Woods
December 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Troy Maskell (centre) was sentenced to a minimum of five years over the death of John Burke, 73. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Troy Maskell (centre) was sentenced to a minimum of five years over the death of John Burke, 73. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

A killer could be released from prison in almost three years after his "despicable" unprovoked attack on an postmaster at a Moira Shire service station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help