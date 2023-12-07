Green light for childcare centre may spell the end for well-known mechanic

A longtime Border mechanic fears he may have to close down or relocate if a proposed childcare development opposite his garage goes ahead.
Phil Bullivant, owner of 777 Automotive on the corner of Mate and Smith streets, North Albury, doubts he will be able to operate at the required capacity with more traffic generated by the centre.
The $1.49-million development, to be constructed by Afonso Building Solutions, is expected to accommodate up to 92 children and 16 staff, with 23 car parks slated for the premises.
Mr Bullivant doesn't think that will be enough and will lead to more vehicles using Smith Street where he parks serviced vehicles and undertakes roadworthy checks.
"With the amount of cars we do, we wouldn't be able to function," he said.
"We have a high turnover of cars because we get them in and get them out quickly. We've got to get a certain amount of cars done to make it viable every day, which is 13 or 14.
"This road here (on Smith Street) is gazetted with the police and the RTA for brake testing for our roadworthy checks.
"The volume of traffic coming in and the fact the new driveway is going to be directly opposite mine, there will be people trying to get into my place and people trying to get in there and it will cause a collision for sure."
The proposal will be presented at the Albury Council meeting on Monday, December 11, where it is recommended councillors grant approval for the development application subject to conditions.
Key issues required to be met by the developer include character and locality, visual impact, traffic, access and parking, as well as noise and vibration.
Council's guidelines for car parking applied to childcare facilities require one space per employee, and one per 10 children, which is a total of 26.
The development has proposed 23 spaces and no pick-up or drop off area is planned.
A council condition of approval is the installation of bike racks to encourage staff to ride to work and reduce the overall demand on the car park.
"The plans and documentation for the proposed childcare centre were reviewed and the existing road network is capable of accommodating the anticipated traffic demand," the council report stated.
Users of the childcare centre are required to enter on Smith Street and exit via Muntz Lane, where they are encouraged to link back to Mate Street.
Mr Bullivant stressed he wasn't against the development, but said better traffic solutions were required with an estimated additional 400 car movements through the street each day.
Smith Street resident Therese Lum flagged issues with crossing Mate Street from the eastern side and worried the addition of a childcare centre would only exacerbate it.
She has started a petition that has been signed by more than 60 Smith, Mate and Muntz Lane residents and businesses.
"I don't have a problem with a childcare centre going there, we need more affordable childcare, it's just the fact that crossing the road is so hard already. My three kids get off the bus stop on the other side and it's just near impossible to get across," she said.
"There's no crossing from the intersection at the Astor Hotel (on Young Street) until there's a traffic island down near Albury North Public School.
"The keep left sign is knocked over all the time and we need to balance on that to get across the road."
The council report stated pedestrians were encouraged to cross on the refuge islands on Mate Street to the north and south of the proposed development.
"Crossing the road at Smith Street and stopping in the turning lane is not recommended even under existing conditions, noting Mate Street is a busy road," the report read.
Wayne Price lives in Smith Street on the western side of Mate Street and uses a mobility scooter, but has fears for his safety with no footpaths forcing him to use the road.
"People tend to use Smith Street as a side road rather than go through the lights at Young and North streets. They fly down Park Avenue, straight down Smith and back onto Mate or down Bellevue Street onto Mate Street," he said.
"By law, you're not allowed to park on the footpath or the nature strip unless there's a designated parking bay. From the residential area, if you've got two cars parked there, you can't get through and it becomes a very dangerous situation."
Ryan Muntz resides on nearby Muntz Lane where cars from the childcare centre are expected to exit and he thinks it will only add to the traffic woes.
"If cars came out of that childcare centre and they were prevented from turning left, at least it would stop all those crazy traffic issues that I'm seeing in the laneway, but I do accept that it doesn't really solve it for anyone else," he said.
"They have an issue to solve that they need more childcare, I get that, but it's about trying to make it actually work without stuffing everything else up."
Mr Muntz said turning onto Mate Street from his lane was already problematic due to cars parked along the kerb.
Afonso Building Solutions has been contacted for comment.
