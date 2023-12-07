The Border Mail
Green light for childcare centre may spell the end for well-known mechanic

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 8 2023 - 8:08am, first published 5:00am
Owner of 777 Automotive Phil Bullivant says he may be forced to close his long-running business if a childcare centre is built opposite his garage on the corner of Mate and Smith streets. Picture by Mark Jesser
Owner of 777 Automotive Phil Bullivant says he may be forced to close his long-running business if a childcare centre is built opposite his garage on the corner of Mate and Smith streets. Picture by Mark Jesser

A longtime Border mechanic fears he may have to close down or relocate if a proposed childcare development opposite his garage goes ahead.

