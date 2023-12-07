'I was pretty emotional:' Hawks' shooter achieves goal alongside her dad

Being part of a team means you will often always have supporters in your corner.
For Kiewa-Sandy Creek netballer Jess Barton, it's not only on court where this proves to be true.
After her father, Glenn, suffered a stroke on New Year's Day in 2020, Jess has rallied every year since to raise funds and awareness for the Stroke Foundation through their annual initiative, Stride 4 Stroke.
After recently hitting the pavement to run over 200 kilometres for the month of November, it's fair to say Jess remains one of her dad's biggest supporters.
"This year dad was on a stationary bike and he rode 100 kilometres over the month, which is massive considering his goal was 40 kilometres at the start of the month," Barton said.
"He was a bit innovative and there were times where he couldn't keep his foot on the pedal, so he'd duct tape his foot to it and get it done.
"It was a bit of an accomplishment and I'm very proud of him."
Along the way it also became very apparent that she too had many people in her corner spurring her on.
"I only had about three days where I was actually running on my own because I had people tagging along," Barton said.
"The netball girls came on the very last day and finished the last four kilometres with me and we had a bit of a champagne shower at the end."
Throughout the month, Barton managed to raise close to $4000 for the foundation and rounded out the challenge by completing a half marathon in St Kilda.
While the Hawks' goaler is used to shooting goals on court, she found fulfilment throughout the experience by seeing others reach their goals.
"Raising money and awareness was the main goal and to show our recognition for what the Stroke Foundation has done for our family," she said.
"And raising money was awesome, but for me personally, my favourite part was people messaging me saying that they had seen me running and they had just gone out and ran three kilometres for the first time.
"I had a few of the girls who were saying 'I won't run with you, I can't keep up.'
"Then they came and they were like, this is the first time I've ran five or six kilometres without walking.
"That's probably my favourite part of the whole thing.
"It's not so much what I'm doing, it's when you see your mates joining in and kicking goals, it's pretty awesome."
While Barton has previously ran over 21 kilometres before, the half marathon marked her first time competing in an event-based race of that distance.
"I definitely wasn't the fastest person out there, but I was very proud of myself," she said.
"After running for the whole month and kicking a few goals and personal bests along the way, the support of everyone and all the messages, as well as raising money for a good cause, that was probably what got me across the line.
"I was pretty emotional.
"It's addictive though. As soon as I'd finished I was like, what can I do next?"
Barton has since signed up for a full marathon next year.
"That's the next goal," she said.
It caps off what was a huge season for the star Hawk, who helped the side to their third consecutive Tallangatta and District Netball Association A-grade premiership.
"I still can't believe we did it, because it could have gone either way," she said.
"It's hard when it's those tough games, but it makes it a bit more exciting on the other end."
With preseason right around the corner, Barton is keen to see if her recent fitness training will be taken into account.
"I'll have to take it up with Kath and Shaz and see what they say," Barton laughed.
"That's my home now and I'm pretty excited for 2024."
