40 kids and staff evacuated from childcare centre after fire sparked in kitchen

About 30 children have been evacuated from a Springdale Heights childcare centre following a kitchen fire.
Fire crews were called to Community Kids on Prune Street about 9.10am on Thursday, December 7.
A fire had broken out in a kitchen.
Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the 30 children and 10 staff members had been safely removed.
Nobody was injured during the fire.
The blaze has been contained.
Firefighters remain at the scene to check if the fire has spread into the roof space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.