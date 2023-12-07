'Too much to drink' then went to former boyfriend's home, launched attack

Emotional trauma brought on by the end of a long relationship plus too much alcohol led to an East Albury woman assaulting her ex-partner in his home.
Brydie Miller turned up at her ex-boyfriend's residence in the early hours of the morning and confronted both he and his new partner.
He yelled at her to "get out, get the f--- out", but Miller reacted by punching him and pulling his hair, Albury Local Court has heard.
When he tried to push Miller away, while continuing to tell her to go, she ran towards a bedroom in the couple's home.
The woman shut the bedroom door as she feared she was about to be assaulted.
"The offender," a Director of Public Prosecutions outline of the case said, "pulled (the man's) hair and bit his left shoulder, which left a red bite mark ... "
Miller, 24, previously pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and damage or destroy property.
The property charge related to Miller walking around to the back of the home and punching a window, smashing the glass.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin said Miller was arrested at Albury hospital after having sutures applied to a laceration she suffered.
Mr Cronin told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that Miller and the victim had been in a four-year relationship, which ended about six months' earlier.
He said Miller had been out with friends that previous night and "she quite readily concedes she had consumed far too much alcohol".
Mr Cronin said Miller had since "moved on" from that relationship.
On sentence, Ms Humphreys noted how Miller, a fast food restaurant manager, had organised the window's replacement.
"It's a demonstration of her genuine remorse and contrition," she said.
But Ms Humphreys said the man was "entitled to feel safe".
"It was the early hours and the premises were locked," she said.
"This is something that is an aberration, this is something that is completely out of character for you."
Nevertheless, Ms Humphreys said it was "completely unacceptable" to intimidate and assault people, "no matter the end of a relationship".
The court was told how Miller contacted her ex's new partner "numerous times" on social media on the evening of May 27.
Miller asked to meet her, but she refused.
As a result, Miller sent more messages including one that read: "I'm gonna rock up soon hahaha, I promise you babe, im gonna f--- that house up."
At 2am the next day, Miller and two others went to the couple's home, which she had once shared with him and for which she was still a joint lessee.
Miller went straight around the back and smashed the window, then reached inside and unlocked the door.
After the confrontation with the couple, Miller's friends came inside and tried to calm things down.
They took Miller outside, but shortly after she returned and ran at her ex-boyfriend.
He grabbed her, so Miller used her body weight to tackle him to the floor.
Miller was taken outside again and eventually left.
The court was told the man suffered bruising, grazes to his left knee and the bite mark.
Ms Humphreys convicted Miller and placed her on a nine-month community corrections order, including 60 hours of unpaid work, on the assault and intimidation charges.
She was sentenced to a six-month conditional release order for the damaged window.
