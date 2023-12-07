WEATHER WATCH: Deniliquin's wettest November day in 165 years of records

During the last few days of November and the first few days of December the passage of an inland low pressure initially centred west of Bourke, moving southwards towards Victoria with a well defined warm frontal system and then stalling near Gabo Island.
This brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to many places in its wake, contributing record daily falls for November. Deniliquin recorded 135.4 millimetres to Wednesday morning, November 29. This was easily the town's wettest November day in 165 years of records and the second wettest day overall since 153.4 millimetres on March 16, 1878.
The total rainfall for both October and November at Deniliquin has reached 266 millimetres. This was just ahead of the combined total of October and November of 265 millimetres last year but well short of the record 413 millimetres recorded in February and March 1878.
After only 10 millimetres of rain at Forbes up to November 23, 95.2 millimetres fell on November 29. This was just short of the daily record November fall of 118 millimetres on November 14, 2022, which resulted in major floods. There were wetter days at Forbes of 108 millimetres in October 1973, 100.6 in January 1976 and 99.3 in February 1959.
Coonabarabran recorded its seventh wettest November on record with 160.6 millimetres which fell on 20 days. In November 2022 159 millimetres fell on a record 22 days. During the wettest November on record in 2000, 316.8 millimetres fell on 20 days.
The mean maximum temperature for November was 27.5 degrees, being close to normal, whilst the mean minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees was the highest since 13.3 in 2009. In November 1937 heavy rain totalling 130 millimetres fell in Coonabarabran, the mean minimum temperature of 13.3 was well above the November normal. The summer of 1937-38 was notably warmer than normal and the 1938 autumn was much warmer than normal and dry for the most part, except for heavy rain late in May 1938. This could well be the outcome for 2024 in our region.
Sea surface temperatures in ocean waters just east of Bass Strait across the Tasman Sea towards New Zealand have been unusually very warm; nearly four degrees above normal since September.
Heavy rain in East Gippsland on the first three days of December has already exceeded this month's average. Some towns are already close to the wettest ever November-December period on record.
An unusual maximum temperature pattern at Moruya Heads on the south coast of NSW happened during November which was more than a degree cooler than October. This has formerly happened only three times since 1885, in 1895, 1988 and 2013. All three led to a definite hotter than normal summer season particularly from the third week of December to the first week of January with maximum temperatures topping 40 degrees.
At Hay this week the maximum temperature reached 43.5 degrees and further west into South Australia, Woomera reached 45.3, almost the highest temperature on record for December. Other very hot December days at Hay were in 1895, 1941, 1945, 1972, 1990, 1994 and 2013. It will be consistently hot from the third week of December to the fourth week of January and not that dry with significant rainfalls during the second week of January.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.