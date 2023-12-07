WEATHER WATCH: Deniliquin's wettest November day in 165 years of records

The mean maximum temperature for November was 27.5 degrees, being close to normal, whilst the mean minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees was the highest since 13.3 in 2009. In November 1937 heavy rain totalling 130 millimetres fell in Coonabarabran, the mean minimum temperature of 13.3 was well above the November normal. The summer of 1937-38 was notably warmer than normal and the 1938 autumn was much warmer than normal and dry for the most part, except for heavy rain late in May 1938. This could well be the outcome for 2024 in our region.