Childcare site to remain closed as kitchen fire damage is examined

A Springdale Heights childcare centre has closed for the day while fire, smoke and water damage is assessed at the building.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said damage at the Community Kids site on Prune Street on Thursday, December 7, was contained to the kitchen.
Firefighters examined the roof space to ensure the flames hadn't spread into the ceiling.
While the 30 children evacuated from the property had initially been worried and unsure about what was happening, they became excited when firefighters arrived.
They have been collected by their parents and carers and the site closed.
"The staff got them all out safely," Inspector Finlay said.
"They didn't return - they were collected by their parents while the childcare gets inspected for safety reasons.
"It's possible the fire was caused by an electrical fault.
"We're working with the police to determine the cause."
Police tape has been used to prevent re-entry to the premises on December 7.
Lavington resident Sharon Wheeler was among the carers who arrived to collect children, picking up granddaughter Harlow, 4.
"They rang me up and said 'there's been a fire at the daycare, everyone's okay', and to pick up the kids across the road," Ms Wheeler said.
Harlow, who attends the centre three days a week, was forced to leave her bag in the childcare centre.
Next door neighbour, retiree Barry Strauss does not usually rise until 10.30am and was in bed as the drama unfolded.
The childcare building was formerly a home that Mr Strauss lived in as a boy.
"The wife told me there's smoke coming out of the kitchen window at the back," Mr Strauss said.
"I was born in the front room of the house and I'm 88.
"The old house wouldn't burn because every wall has got a dwarf cement wall all the way through it."
Firefighters conducted a search of the building when they arrived but all children were safe and accounted for.
Nobody was injured during the December 7 blaze.
"There was minor damage to the kitchen area, minor smoke, heat and a bit of water damage," Inspector Finlay said.
About 10 firefighters in two trucks remained at the scene for 90 minutes.
