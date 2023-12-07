The Border Mail
Childcare site to remain closed as kitchen fire damage is examined

By Blair Thomson and Anthony Bunn
Updated December 7 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:22pm
Lavington resident Sharon Wheeler was among the carers who arrived to collect children, picking up granddaughter Harlow, 4. Picture by Mark Jesser
A Springdale Heights childcare centre has closed for the day while fire, smoke and water damage is assessed at the building.

