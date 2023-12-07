The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Crash after mini-sleep and drinking 'I can't recall' then weeks in hospital

By Albury Court
December 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The aftermath of the Hume Freeway crash, with tyre marks showing the path of Alex McCaffery's Nissan Navara utility and the fence pole. Picture by Mark Jesser
The aftermath of the Hume Freeway crash, with tyre marks showing the path of Alex McCaffery's Nissan Navara utility and the fence pole. Picture by Mark Jesser

A teenager hurt in an August crash where a metal fence pole penetrated his leg has struggled to walk into court to be sentenced for negligent and drink-driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.