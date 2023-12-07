Crash after mini-sleep and drinking 'I can't recall' then weeks in hospital

A teenager hurt in an August crash where a metal fence pole penetrated his leg has struggled to walk into court to be sentenced for negligent and drink-driving.
Lavington 19-year-old Alex McCaffery spent several weeks in hospital, including a spell in Melbourne, in the wake of the Hume Freeway crash.
McCaffery fell asleep at the wheel of his Nissan Navara, which then veered off the freeway in Albury.
A fence pole connected with his front passenger door "and struck (McCaffery's) right calf, causing a severe wound".
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys this week that it was a "difficult sentencing balancing act".
"The deterrent effect has already occurred with the impact of the accident," Ms McCorriston said.
"He presents before the court still on crutches."
Guilty pleas to the charges of driving with a low-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and negligent driving were entered by solicitor Eva Medcraft before Albury court registrar Wendy Howard on November 22.
McCaffery did not attend on that day, but did so for his sentencing.
Ms Humphreys said McCaffery's reading of 0.057 was drawn from a blood sample taken in the wake of the incident, which she described as a "significant" crash.
"He told police he could not recall having a drink," she said.
Ms Humphreys said McCaffery, now the holder of a NSW P2 licence, had since completed the traffic offenders' program, and had "expressed remorse and regret" through material submitted to the court.
"He is unlikely to re-offend," she said.
"I accept that through the injuries suffered by Mr McCaffery that specific deterrence has little (role) in this sentencing exercise."
The court was told, in a police outline of the case submitted to Ms Howard, that the-then Victorian P1 provisional licence holder was driving south on the freeway on August 20 just before 3am.
McCaffery was in the right-hand lane of the freeway about 1.5 kilometres south of the Borella Road bridge.
This was when he briefly fell asleep, waking to the sight of the Navara veering left off the roadway.
McCaffery tried to correct this by pulling the steering wheel to the right.
But he failed to stop the momentum of his ute, and after travelling about 50 metres it crashed into an adjacent fence.
McCaffery was unable to free himself from the ute, so he called emergency services on his phone.
Police, paramedics and the VRA attended the scene and cut McCaffery out of the vehicle.
He was taken to Albury hospital, with the blood sample taken that revealed the low-range range provided to police on September 11.
Police went to his home on the evening of October 5.
"He stated he was the driver of the vehicle at the time and that he believes he fell asleep driving home from a party in Culcairn."
McCaffery was convicted and fined $1760 and disqualified from driving from six months.
