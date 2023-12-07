The Border Mail
THEN AND NOW: First 'carriage without horses' drives through Albury in 1900

By Greg Ryan, Albury and District Historical Society
December 7 2023 - 2:30pm
Alburys Harry Beith at the wheel of his record breaking Chrysler (car 72/14) at the start of a beach race at Gerringong in 1930. Picture supplied
The first Sydney-Melbourne trip by car, via Bathurst and Wagga, was in May 1900 by Herbert Thomson in his 'Thomson Motor Phaeton'.

