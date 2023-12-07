THEN AND NOW: First 'carriage without horses' drives through Albury in 1900

A Mullengandra correspondent noted Thomson passing through and told readers of the Banner: "On Saturday last the residents of our quiet little village were surprised to see a rather elaborate looking carriage containing a couple of gentlemen wending its way at a good pace along the Sydney road. The carriage was without horses, and its advance was viewed with a considerable amount of apprehension by a number of schoolboys playing cricket on the road, who made haste out of its way ... No doubt at some not very far away future day it will be no novelty to see a motor car on the Sydney road."

