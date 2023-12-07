Drama with gas pipe at hospital sparks emergency status

Damage to a gas line supplying Albury hospital has prompted management to implement emergency protocols.
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby said code yellow status was invoked on Thursday, December 7, around 8.20am.
"A gas line was accidentally ruptured at Albury Hospital this morning, resulting in an emergency management code (code yellow) being called," Mr Appleby said in a statement.
"Automated emergency shut-off values were immediately activated ensuring no risk to safety.
"The line was repaired, and services fully restored with the code yellow being stood down at 11.23am.
"The outage created minor disruptions to kitchen services and the hot water supply to Albury Wodonga Health's Albury campus.
"Relevant authorities have been notified."
