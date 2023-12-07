The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Drama with gas pipe at hospital sparks emergency status

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 7 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drama with gas pipe at hospital sparks emergency status
Drama with gas pipe at hospital sparks emergency status

Damage to a gas line supplying Albury hospital has prompted management to implement emergency protocols.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.